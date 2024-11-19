Iran will always be on the side of Syria and the axis of resistance, says minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (R) welcomes his Syrian counterpart Bassam Al Sabbagh ahead of a meeting in Tehran on November 19, 2024. — AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed his new Syrian counterpart Bassam Al Sabbagh in Tehran on Tuesday, the latest in a series of meetings between top officials from the close allies.

Sabbagh is in Tehran for his first visit since taking up his post in September to meet Iranian officials, local media reported.

The Syrian top diplomat and Araghchi attended a joint press conference later in the day where the Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Iran's support for Syria and allied groups in the region.

Araghchi said that "the Islamic Republic of Iran will always be on the side of Syria and the axis of resistance", a group of Iran-backed groups aligned against Israel, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He said the country would "not hesitate to provide any support" to the groups.

Sabbagh's visit comes less than a week after Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, visited Syria and met Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.