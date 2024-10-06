E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance': Report

Ian McConville was summoned for his country's repeated bias, including on Iran's response to what it called 'the Zionist regime,' meaning Israel

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
An anti-Israel billboard is seen next to the Iranian flag in Tehran. Photo: Reuters file
An anti-Israel billboard is seen next to the Iranian flag in Tehran. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:39 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:41 PM

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran over what it said was his country's biased stance on Iran's attack against Israel, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Ian McConville was summoned due to his country's repeated bias, including on Iran's response to what it called "the Zionist regime," meaning Israel.

Australia's embassy in Tehran did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Tehran launched a missile attack against Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. Israel has said it will respond.

ALSO READ:


More news from World