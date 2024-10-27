Iran says will give 'appropriate response' to Israeli attack: State media

Photo: AFP

Iran is not looking for war but will give an "appropriate response" to Israel's recent attack, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday according to state media.

Iran reserves the right to respond to Israel's "criminal aggression", Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the United Nations Secretary-General in a letter calling for an urgent Security Council meeting, Iran's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The Swiss presidency of the UNSC said the emergency meeting would take place on Monday following the request by Iran, supported by Algeria, China and Russia.

Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn on Saturday against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military had said.