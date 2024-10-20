Iran says Hezbollah behind attack on Netanyahu residence

Photo: AFP file

Iran's United Nations mission said that Lebanon's Hezbollah group was behind a drone attack on the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

"This action was taken by the Lebanese Hezbollah," the mission said in response to a question about Iran's role in the attack, according to Iranian news agency (IRNA).

Earlier Saturday, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of trying to kill him after his office said a drone from Lebanon had hit the premier's family home.

The group, which suffered powerful blows from intense Israeli bombardments that targeted its senior leadership, has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched toward his residence in the central town of Caesarea on Saturday but he and his wife were not home at the time and there were no injuries.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said a drone "hit a building in Caesarea, while trying to hit the prime minister"

Addressing "Iran and its proxies", Netanyahu vowed that "anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price".

The spokesman of Iran's foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei slammed Israel for "spreading lies" saying it is the "current and permanent practice of this regime and its criminal leaders" to make accusations against Iran, according to IRNA.

Tehran has launched two direct attacks on Israel during the war, most recently a barrage of 200 missiles on October 1, for which Israel has vowed to retaliate.