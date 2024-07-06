Iran: Reformist Pezeshkian wins presidential elections, says state media

The second round will determine whether Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secures a parliamentary majority for the first time and forms the next government in France
Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential elections, the state media announced on Saturday.
Officials have counted more tha 12.7 million votes for Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili.
Iran held the first round of its snap presidential election last week which was marked by a record low turnout.
Only 40 per cent of Iran's 61 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the first round — the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
The first round saw Pezeshkian, a sole reformist candidate, leading the polls running against three conservative figures with Jalili coming second and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in third place.
As none of the candidates secured more than 50 per cent of the votes, a runoff round between Pezeshkian and Jalili was held on Friday.
Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon, earned the support of Iran's main reformist coalition including ex-president Mohammad Khatami and moderate former president Hassan Rouhani.
The snap elections were originally slated for 2025 but were brought forward after the unexpected death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a May helicopter crash.
The ballot comes against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme, and domestic discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
