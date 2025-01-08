Iran president urges Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani shakes hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday. REUTERS

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday called for the withdrawal of Israel from Syrian territory following the fall of long-time Tehran ally Bashar al-Assad.

His remarks came during a visit to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani where discussions covered topics such as trade, cooperation and recent developments in Syria.

"The need for the Zionist regime to withdraw from the territories it occupied and the importance of respecting religious sentiments (in Syria), particularly regarding Shia holy places and shrines, were among the concerns," said Pezeshkian in a briefing alongside Sudani.

The Iranian president also warned of the "reactivation of terrorist cells" in Syria.

Assad fled Syria after rebel forces captured the capital Damascus after a whirlwind offensive.

Since his fall, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian military facilities, saying they aimed to prevent strategic weapons from falling into hostile hands.