Iran in contact with Hezbollah, allies to determine 'next step' after reports of Nasrallah killing

AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 1:40 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 2:07 PM

Iran is in constant contact with Hezbollah and other regional allies to determine "the next step" following reports of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's killing in an Israeli strike on Friday, sources told Reuters.

The Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has been transferred to a secure location with heightened security measures in place, they added.

After announcing killing Nasrallah, Israeli military spokesperson said Israel is ready for wider escalation and that its forces are on high alert.

Hezbollah has yet to issue any statement on the status of Nasrallah, who has led the group for 32 years.

His death would not only mark an enormous blow to Hezbollah, but also to Iran, whose Revolutionary Guards founded the group in 1982. The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.