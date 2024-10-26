Iran has 'duty' to defend itself after Israel's attack: Foreign ministry

Photo: AFP

Iran said it was obliged to defend itself after Israeli retaliatory strikes hit military targets and killed two soldiers in the country on Saturday.

"Iran has the right and the duty to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression," the foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Israel struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday, saying it was in retaliation for Tehran's attacks earlier this month.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2am (2230 GMT on Friday).

Israeli military said later that it had completed its "targeted" attacks against military targets in Iran, adding that its planes had safely returned home.

The UAE , Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt, among other countries, condemned the latest attack in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.