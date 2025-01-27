Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

This picture provided by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards's official website Sepahnews on January 24, 2025, shows a rocket firing during a military drill in the Gulf and southern Iran. — AFP

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have deployed missiles featuring artificial intelligence technology during military drills in the Gulf, state media reported on Monday.

The Guards' naval force "fired Ghaem and Almas missiles equipped with artificial intelligence from advanced Mohajer-6 and Ababil-5 drones", the Irna state news agency said.

The report added that the missiles "successfully destroyed hypothetical enemy targets" during the drills.

Ghaem and Almas are both precision-guided missiles developed domestically by the Iranian defence ministry.

On Friday, the Guards launched a series of military exercises in the southwest of the country, including in Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces, and in Gulf waters.

The provinces are home to Iran's major oil and petrochemical facilities, with Bushehr also hosting the country's nuclear power plant.

Citing the "sensitive positions", Guards naval commander Alireza Tangsiri told Irna that the exercises simulated protecting these locations.