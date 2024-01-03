Iran declares day of mourning on Thursday after blasts kill 103

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 8:26 PM

Iran declared Thursday a day of mourning following twin blasts that killed at least 103 people near the grave of slain general Qasem Soleimani in the country's south.

"Following the terrorist incident in Kerman, the government declared tomorrow (Thursday) a day for public mourning across the country," state television announced on Wednesday.

