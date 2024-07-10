E-Paper

Iran court sentences two men to death for robbery

All three convicts can appeal to Iran's Supreme Court

By AFP

Image used for illustrative purpose only. AFP File
Image used for illustrative purpose only. AFP File

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 5:35 PM

An Iranian court has sentenced two convicted robbers to death after finding them guilty of the capital offence of "enmity against God", the judiciary said on Wednesday.

A third defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his part in the April 8 robbery on a north Tehran highway, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.


"Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced two of the defendants in the case to death on the charge of Moharebeh (enmity against God) through using cold weapons in order to take people's property and create insecurity," Mizan said.

All three convicts can appeal to Iran's Supreme Court.


Iran executes more people a year than any other nation except China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

Norway-based Iran Human Rights said at least 249 people, including 10 women, were executed in Iran in the first six months of 2024.



