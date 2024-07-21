Iran condemns Israeli attack on Yemen's Hodeida port

One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
Iran has condemned Israel's deadly retaliatory strike on the Huthi-controlled port of Hodeida in Yemen that the rebels say killed six people and wounded dozens more.
Late on Saturday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani "strongly condemned" the attack saying it was "an expression of the aggressive behaviour of the child-killing Israeli regime".
Israeli warplanes on Saturday struck the vital port of Hodeida in response to a deadly drone attack by the Iran-backed Houthis on Tel Aviv, which killed one civilian.
The Houthi rebels have since threatened a "huge" retaliation against Israel.
Kanani added that Israel and its supporters, including the United States, were "directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continued crimes in Gaza, as well as the attacks on Yemen".
Regional tensions have soared since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, drawing in Iran-backed militant groups in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.
Yemen's Huthi rebels, along with the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, and Hamas in Gaza are part of a Tehran-aligned "axis of resistance" against Israel and its allies.
The Islamic republic has reiterated support for the groups but insisted they were independent in their decision-making and actions.
