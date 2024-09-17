India slams Khamenei's remark on treatment of minorities

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: "We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place." — Reuters File

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:11 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

India has condemned comments made by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the treatment of Muslims in the South Asian nation, calling his remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

"We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place," Khamenei said in a social media post on Monday.

In response, India's foreign ministry said it "strongly deplored" the comments.

"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," the foreign ministry spokesperson said.