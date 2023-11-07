In photos: Death, destruction and despair as Israel-Hamas war rages on after a month

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 11:31 AM

For the past month, death and destruction have reigned on both sides of the border separating Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Grief is in the tears of Israelis burying the 1,400 people — mostly civilians — slain by Hamas militants who stormed into Israel on October 7.

It is in the anguished screams of Palestinians as the bodies of some of the more than 10,000 people reportedly killed by Israeli airstrikes — 40 per cent of them children — are pulled from the wreckage of shattered homes.

Early scenes of Palestinian men raising their arms in victory atop an Israeli tank set ablaze during the raid quickly give way to ones of devastation: whole blocks of Gaza reduced to black-and-white wastelands as relentless missile strikes light up the night sky in balls of flame and glowing clouds of smoke.

Israeli police evacuate a woman and a child from a site after a rocket from Gaza hits a site nearby.

Rockets fired from Israel toward the Gaza Strip on October 7, in retaliation to the attack by Hamas.

The decapitated dome of Yassin Mosque rests atop the collapsed roof of the house of worship, one of many destroyed in Gaza.

Rockets create streaks of light in the night sky as they are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 8.

Israelis look at and inspect a building damaged by Hamas-fired rockets.

Two wounded boys, one with a trickle of blood running from his scalp, cry as they grasp each while being rushed for help on a stretcher.

Palestinians inspect the damage done by Israeli rockets as they walk on rubble on October 26.

Two Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the bombardment by the Israeli Defence Forces.

A Palestinian man walks by buildings destroyed in the Israel-Gaza war on October 20.

Palestinian children sit by a fire in front of a UNDP-provided tent camp, after being displaced from their homes by the war.

