E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Huthi rebels say they attacked merchant ship off Yemen

It was the second time Liberia-flagged vessel Groton had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3; all crew reported safe

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, hold guns and Palestinian flags during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on August 30, 2024. — Reuters
Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, hold guns and Palestinian flags during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on August 30, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:57 PM

Yemen's Huthi rebels said on Saturday they had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as a multinational naval force said two missiles exploded near a Liberia-flagged vessel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship in the Gulf of Aden," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.


He said the ship had been hit and that it was the second time it had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3.

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), run by a Western naval coalition, reported that the Groton had been targeted by two ballistic missiles when it was 130 nautical miles east of Aden.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, run by Britain's Royal Navy, said the captain reported that all crew were safe and the Groton was "proceeding to next port of call".

The Huthi attacks, targeting ships that they say are linked to Israel, have disrupted traffic in a maritime zone that is vital to global trade.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said on Saturday that US forces destroyed a Huthi drone and an uncrewed surface vessel in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen over the past 24 hours.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces," CENTCOM said in a statement on X.


More news from World