How long will it take to rebuild Gaza after Israel-Hamas war?

Photo: Reuters

It was the news every Palestinian has been waiting for: A ceasefire, an end to the bloodshed that stretched for 15 long months. But as celebrations erupted in Gaza, the war's survivors were still left with a grim reality. Their homes are gone. Their cattle are all slaughtered. Schools, mosques, hospitals are decimated.

Billions of dollars will be needed to rebuild Gaza after the war between Israel and Hamas, according to assessments from the UN.

How can Gaza get back up on its feet? Here is a breakdown of the destruction in the Palestinian territory:

How many casualties are there?

Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 46,000 people, according to Palestinian authorities. Hamas' attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, based on Israeli tallies.

How long will it take to clear the rubble?

The UN warned in October that removing 42 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of Israel's bombardment could take years and cost $1.2 billion. A UN estimate from April 2024 suggested it would take 14 years to clear the rubble.

The debris is believed to be contaminated with asbestos, with some refugee camps struck during the war known to have been built with the material. The rubble also likely holds human remains. The Palestinian Ministry of Health estimated in May that 10,000 bodies were missing under the debris.

How many homes and buildings have been destroyed?

Rebuilding Gaza's shattered homes will take at least until 2040, but could drag on for many decades, according to a UN report released last year.

Two-thirds of Gaza's pre-war structures — over 170,000 buildings — have been damaged or flattened, according to UN satellite data (UNOSAT) in December. That amounts to around 69 per cent of the total structures of the Gaza Strip.

Within the count are a total of 245,123 housing units, according to an estimate from UNOSAT. Currently, over 1.8 million people are in need of emergency shelter in Gaza, the UN humanitarian office said.

What is the infrastructure damage?

The estimated damage to infrastructure totalled $18.5 billion as of end-January 2024, affecting residential buildings, commerce, industry, and essential services such as education, health, and energy, a UN-World Bank report said.

An update by the UN humanitarian office this month showed that less than a quarter of the pre-war water supplies were available, while at least 68 per cent of the road network has been damaged.

How will Gaza feed itself?

More than half of Gaza's agricultural land, crucial for feeding the war-ravaged territory's hungry population, has been degraded by conflict, satellite images analysed by the UN show.