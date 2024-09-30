Hezbollah will pick new leader at the earliest opportunity, says deputy chief

Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem accepts condolences on the death of senior commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs in August. — Reuters File

Mon 30 Sep 2024

Lebanon's Hezbollah will choose a successor to its slain secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah "at the earliest opportunity" and will continue the fight against Israel, the Iran-backed group's deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Monday.

He spoke in a televised speech, the first appearance for a Hezbollah official since Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital.

"We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity...and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis," Qassem said, speaking in front of wooden panels from an undisclosed location.

Here are some facts about Qassem.

— Qassem is a veteran figure in the group, having served as deputy secretary-general since 1991.

— He was appointed deputy secretary-general under Hezbollah's late secretary-general, Abbas Al Musawi, who was killed by an Israeli helicopter attack in 1992, and remained in the role when Nasrallah became leader.