Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli troops in two south Lebanon border villages on Monday, as the Israeli army said it had deployed another division for operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli forces" in Maroun al-Ras with "a rocket salvo", the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

The Lebanese Shiite Muslim movement has reported several clashes in the Maroun al-Ras area over the past several days since Israel said it had begun "targeted" ground raids in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah later said its fighters "bombed... a gathering of Israeli enemy forces" in the nearby village of Blida "with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells".

It also claimed a series of attacks on northern Israel, including two north of the city of Haifa "with a large rocket salvo", and on Israeli military positions.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district", near the Mediterranean cost, after earlier saying strikes hit other south Lebanon locations.

Israel's military on Monday said its air force was launching extensive strikes across southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions.

It also said its 91st Division had begun "localised and targeted operational activity in southern Lebanon," the third troop grouping at division strength to be used in the ground fight.