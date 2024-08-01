E-Paper

Hezbollah says launched dozens of rockets on north Israel

Tensions in the region have been escalating after a supposed attack from Hezbollah over the weekend on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Web Desk
Smoke ascends after an Israeli air raid on the town of Shamaa (Chamaa) in southern Lebanon on August 1, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. AFP
Smoke ascends after an Israeli air raid on the town of Shamaa (Chamaa) in southern Lebanon on August 1, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. AFP

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:58 PM

Last updated: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 12:00 AM

Hezbollah on Thursday said it launched dozens of rockers on north Israel, as per AFP.

This comes after four Syrian civilians were killed and at least five Lebanese were wounded in an Israeli strike in south Lebanon on Thursday, as per the Lebanese health ministry.


Tensions in the region have been escalating after a supposed attack from Hezbollah over the weekend left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had killed Fuad Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for the attack.


Web Desk

