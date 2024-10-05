Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli air base, group says

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon on Friday. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 1:12 PM

Hezbollah said its militants launched Fadi-1 rockets on Saturday at Israel's Ramat David air base near the northern city of Haifa, about 45 kilometres (30 miles) from the Lebanese border.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group also said its fighters hit an Israeli tank in south Lebanon, near the border, with a missile.

