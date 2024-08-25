Hezbollah announces large-scale attack as Israel launches pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon

Photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:35 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 7:58 AM

Hezbollah announced large-scale launches towards Israel, AFP said in an alert quoting a statement.

Reuters reported that Hezbollah launched a major barrage of missiles against Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month, the Iranian-backed movement said, as Israel's cabinet met to prepare a response.

The Lebanon-based group said it targeted an identified "special military target as well as Israel's Iron Dome platforms and other sites but that the full response would take "some time".

Israeli jets hit targets in Lebanon shortly before the strikes were launched as the military assessed that Hezbollah was preparing to begin the barrage.

"The IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," the Israel Defence Forces said in a statement.

Israel's cabinet was to meet at 7am (0400 GMT), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced.

Flights to and from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv were suspended, the airports authority said, and the defence minister declared an emergency.

Warning sirens sounded in northern Israel and multiple explosions were heard around several areas as Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system shot down rockets coming from southern Lebanon. Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was on high alert all over the country.

Expectations of an escalation between the two sides had risen since a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month killed 12 youngsters and the Israeli military assassinated a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut in response.

The Israeli military said new civil defence instructions would be issued to the population shortly. It warned civilians in southern Lebanon to stay away from areas where Hezbollah operates.

The strikes came as negotiators were meeting in Cairo in a last-ditch effort to conclude a halt to fighting in Gaza and a return of Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.