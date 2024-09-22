Heavy exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel after deadly strike on Beirut

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:21 PM

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of conflict across Lebanon's south and Hezbollah firing rockets deep into northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it struck around 290 targets on Saturday, including thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, and said it would continue to hit more targets.

Israel closed schools and restricted gatherings in many northern areas and ordered hospitals there to transfer their operations to facilities with extra protection from rocket and missile fire.

The conflict, which sharply escalated over the past week, has raged since a second front with Hezbollah was opened after Israel went to war with Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, triggered by the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Sirens sounded across Israel all night as multiple rockets and missiles were fired from Lebanon and Iraq, most of which were intercepted by Israeli aerial defence systems, the military said.

Several buildings were struck, including a house badly damaged near the Israeli city of Haifa. Rescue teams treated wounded but there were no reports of deaths. Residents had been instructed to stay near bomb shelters and safe rooms.

Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli Ramat David Airbase with successive barrages of missiles, in the deepest strikes it has claimed since hostilities began.

An official in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a grouping of Iran-backed armed factions, said they launched cruise missile and explosive drone attacks at Israel at dawn on Sunday as part of "a new phase in our support front" with Lebanon.

"Escalation in Lebanon means escalation from Iraq," the official said.