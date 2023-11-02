UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll hits 9,061

Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis

UAE passengers carrying cash, jewellery over Dh60,000 can declare valuables through new app

UAE: Gold prices drop; jewellery shoppers opt for 'lock-in' ahead of festivals

Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 3:25 PM

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Thursday the death toll there since the start of Israel's war against Hamas had surpassed 9,000.

The ministry said 9,061 had been killed since the war began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. Of these, 3,760 were children and an additional 32,000 had been wounded, the ministry said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World