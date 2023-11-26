Hamas releases 13 Israelis, 4 foreigners in third group of hostages

Israeli security forces wait near the helipad of Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, as the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip is on the way, on November 26, 2023. Israeli authorities said 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens had returned to Israel. AFP

Hamas said on Sunday they had handed over 13 Israeli hostages, three Thai nationals and one Russian to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Earlier in the day, thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel in the second release of hostages from Hamas captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in a deal briefly endangered by a dispute about aid delivery into Gaza.

Although overcome by the mediation of Egypt and Qatar, the dispute that threatened the truce to free captives underscored the fragility of the pact to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group for 150 prisoners in Israeli jails.

