Hamas official thanks Qatar for Gaza medicine deal

Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
A Hamas official thanked Qatar on Saturday for sending medicine to the Gaza Strip "in light of the many risks that threaten the lives of Palestinians".
"Some medicine will be used to treat some Israeli prisoners," Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas leader, told a news conference in Beirut.
Israel initially offered to send medical aid to Gaza for hostages held in the Strip by Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules the enclave, but Hamdan said this would have presented two problems.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"First, we believe our people are more deserving and in need of medicine, and secondly, there are security issues this would present."
Israel struck an arrangement with Qatar on Friday allowing the delivery of medicines to its hostages.
Hamdan, during the news conference, maintained that the priority was the citizens of Gaza.
ALSO READ:
Elisabeth Borne's resignation comes just five months before European Parliament elections
South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeks an emergency suspension of its military campaign
About 120 million voters will choose from nearly 2,000 candidates for the 300 directly elected parliamentary seats
In a speech, Trump mocks Biden as a stutterer and slams both Haley and DeSantis as soft on border security
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need to prevent the Israel-Palestine conflict from spreading
More than 200 people are still unaccounted-for after a 7.6 magnitude quake killed at least 126 people
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday