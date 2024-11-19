Hamas negotiators 'not in Doha' but political office not closed: Qatar

Former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks during an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar, October 5, 2024. — Reuters

Hamas negotiators are not in Doha but the Palestinian militant group's office there has not been permanently closed, Qatar said on Tuesday.

"The leaders of Hamas that are within the negotiating team are now not in Doha," foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said, adding: "The decision to...close down the office permanently, is a decision that you will hear about from us directly."

Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, had been engaged in months of fruitless negotiations for a truce in the Gaza war, which would include a hostage and prisoner release deal.