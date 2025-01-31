Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, other senior figures killed, group confirms

Photo: AFP

Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas' armed wing and the man who is believed to have masterminded the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, was killed, the group confirmed on Thursday.

Deif was an elusive figure who had a long and secretive career in the Palestinian group and had been sought by Israel for decades.

In August, the Israeli military announced it had killed Deif in an airstrike in Gaza's Khan Younis area.

In a statement, the Palestinian group's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the killing of Deif and deputy military commander Marwan Issa in combat.

Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the death of other three senior members of its general military council, the group's spokesperson Abu Ubaida said in a recorded speech.

Israel had accused Deif of being one of the key architects of October 7, along with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed on October 16, 2024.

The military said fighter jets had struck Khan Yunis on July 13 and "following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike".

He was killed along with one of his top commanders, Rafa Salama, the military said.

"Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre," the military added.

Deif became head of Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, in 2002.

He was among Israel's most wanted men for nearly three decades and on a US list of "international terrorists" since 2015.

Deif, whose real name is Mohammed Diab al-Masri, was born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in 1965.

In videos, Deif had appeared masked or shown in silhouette, and photos of him were rare.