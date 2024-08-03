Hamas leader Haniyeh was killed by 'short-range projectile,' says Iran

The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
Hamas' slain leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Tehran's revenge for the attack will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," said the statement, which blamed Israel — "the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime" - for his death.
ALSO READ:
The debilitating condition, which robs people of their memories and cognitive abilities, currently affects more than 55 million people across the world
The 62-year-old was a household name in Britain for more than two decades, covering subjects like the death of Queen Elizabeth 2 and major elections
The 68-year-old would succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on Wednesday
Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths
The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies
The Spanish stock exchange, which SIX operates, was also suffering data problems, but trading continued as normal
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games