Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar

To date, the country has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies
Hamas said on Monday that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.
The militant group said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief of its acceptance of their proposal.
There were no immediate details over what the agreement entailed.
The Prime Minister hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war
Israel had claimed in January that an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelancer killed in an airstrike in Gaza were 'terror operatives'
Negotiators have proposed a 40-day pause in the fighting and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
The incident comes after New South Wales police last month charged several boys with terrorism-related offences
A UNESCO report found that journalists and news outlets reporting on environmental issues dealt with about 750 attacks in the past 15 years
Over 500,000 people, who are not on the taxpayer list are liable to file their income tax returns for 2023
HD Revanna and son Prajwal Revanna are facing a probe over allegations of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in their household