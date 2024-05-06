Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar

Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 8:59 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 9:07 PM

Hamas said on Monday that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.

The militant group said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief of its acceptance of their proposal.

There were no immediate details over what the agreement entailed.

