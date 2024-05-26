E-Paper

Haj 2024: In a first, Indian pilgrims take high-speed train from Jeddah to Makkah

About 32,000 Indian pilgrims will use the exclusive service this year, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said

Web Desk
Photos: X/@IndianEmbRiyadh
Photos: X/@IndianEmbRiyadh

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:22 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 4:32 PM

For the first time, Haj pilgrims from India who arrived at Jeddah Airport on Sunday took the high-speed Haramain train directly from the airport to reach Makkah. The pilgrims would travel by buses earlier.

The arrangement has been facilitated by India's Consulate General in Jeddah in coordination with the concerned Saudi authorities.


The Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Consul General Shahid Alam accompanied the first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims on the high-speed train from Jeddah Airport to Mecca. They were joined by Vice President of Saudi Arabian Railways, Al Harbi, and other officials from Ministry of Haj and Ministry of Transport.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, took to X on Sunday and shared photos of the pilgrims aboard the train with officials.

With the highest speed of the Haramain train being 300 km per hour, it will reduce the travel time for pilgrims from Jeddah to Makkah considerably. The facility will also make the journey more comfortable.

According to the The Indian Embassy in Riyadh, it is estimated that about 32,000 Indian Haj pilgrims will use the exclusive service this year.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

