Gaza war: UAE floating hospital performs 1,263 surgeries for injured Palestinians

Internationally mediated talks to end the conflict continue, with Hamas and Israel trading blame for a lack of progress
As part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 operation, the UAE has provided world-class medical services, successfully performing complex surgeries for wounded and injured Palestinians at its floating hospital established in Al Arish. The initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.
The Prosthetics Centre at the UAE Floating Hospital continues to fit artificial limbs for those who lost their limbs during the war in the Gaza Strip. So far, measurements have been taken to manufacture prosthetics for seven patients, and arrangements are being made to finalise the procedures for 25 additional cases from the region. Concurrently, these patients are receiving physiotherapy and rehabilitation.
The medical team at the hospital successfully performed a complex surgery on Suha, a 35-year-old patient, replacing her right hip joint with a full artificial joint. After two months of follow-up and treatment, she has returned to her normal life.
This kind of surgery conducted at the floating hospital posed a significant challenge, especially since such operations are typically conducted in major specialised hospitals. However, the competence of the medical team and the availability of necessary equipment led to a successful outcome.
The UAE Floating Hospital began offering medical services to the people of Palestine on February 24 this year.
An Emirati medical team from various specialities oversees the hospital, which has performed 1,263 diverse surgeries on cases requiring medical intervention, and provided the necessary treatment and postoperative care.
Launched as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the Prosthetics Centre at the UAE Floating Hospital addresses the urgent need to support the injured. The centre is equipped with a wide range of the latest medical devices for orthopaedic treatment and prosthetics.
These dedicated Emirati humanitarian efforts by the UAE aim to alleviate the suffering of the wounded and injured under the dire circumstances faced by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
