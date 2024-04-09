UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gaza war: Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel until ceasefire is declared

The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to the war-ravaged territory

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
A Palestinian woman holding her children outside a hospital where casualties are brought following Israeli bombardment in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on April 8. — Photo: AFP
A Palestinian woman holding her children outside a hospital where casualties are brought following Israeli bombardment in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on April 8. — Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM

Turkey will impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday on a range of products — including cement and steel and iron construction materials — in response to Israel's war on Gaza, the trade ministry said in a statement.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the ministry announced on social media.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza.


Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel, saying they would be implemented "step by step" and "without delay".

Turkey has been one of the harshest critics of Israel's war on Gaza.

ALSO READ:


More news from World