Gaza war: Turkey imposes trade restrictions on Israel until ceasefire is declared

A Palestinian woman holding her children outside a hospital where casualties are brought following Israeli bombardment in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, on April 8. — Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM

Turkey will impose trade restrictions on Israel starting Tuesday on a range of products — including cement and steel and iron construction materials — in response to Israel's war on Gaza, the trade ministry said in a statement.

"This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the ministry announced on social media.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The new measures come a day after Turkey said Israel had blocked its attempt to airdrop aid to Gaza.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday vowed reprisals against Israel, saying they would be implemented "step by step" and "without delay".

Turkey has been one of the harshest critics of Israel's war on Gaza.

ALSO READ: