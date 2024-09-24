Gaza war: Dubai airlifts Dh3.8 million worth of life-saving aid, including kits to treat cholera

Durov was arrested on August 24 as he arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on a private jet
As part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts in Gaza, Dubai Humanitarian has airlifted another consignment of urgent relief supplies.
A Boeing 747 departed from Dubai Royal Air Wing, carrying 71.6 metric tonnes (MT) of essential medical supplies, including cholera treatment kits, Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), and Emergency Relief Health (ERH) kits provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Food Programme-United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD).
The aid was transported via El Arish, Egypt, in a coordinated effort to support the affected and displaced population.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This is the 19th shipment Dubai Humanitarian has facilitated for Gaza since the beginning of the emergency in October 2023. The supplies, valued at Dh3.8 million ($1,037,560), are expected to aid over 300,000 Gazans, offering life-saving relief.
ALSO READ:
Durov was arrested on August 24 as he arrived at Le Bourget airport outside Paris on a private jet
During the meeting, both leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the historic friendship between the UAE and the US and their strategic partnership in all fields
Countries have been asked to focus on setting more ambitious near-term emissions targets for 2030 and for 2035
Net Zero Tracker annually reviews the climate pledges of more than 4,000 governments, states, cities, and major corporations
Climate Week kicks off in New York City
I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day, says Democratic presidential nominee
The Republican presidential candidate is currently offering an array of items for sale centred around his image — some of which are unusual, to say the least
He faces a tight race against Harris, with polls showing the two neck-and-neck in key battleground states