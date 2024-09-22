Gaza war: Death toll rises to 41,431, over 95,000 injured

AFP photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 6:00 PM

Israeli occupation forces carried out four deadly attacks on families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, leading to the death of at least 40 Palestinians and injuring 58 others, according to medical reports.

The Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) stated that local health authorities confirmed the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 41,43, with an additional 95,818 more people injured. The majority of the victims are women and children.

This latest war in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered last October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

Israel says it aims to eradicate Hamas, which it deems a threat to its own existence.