Gaza war: 95 Palestinians killed, 350 injured in past 24 hours

Death toll rises to 36,379 with 82,407 wounded since the conflict began on October 7

By Reuters

Palestinian women mourn relatives killed in Israeli bombardment as they sit by their displacement tent in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 29. Photo: AFP file
Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 5:09 PM

More than 36,379 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 82,407 have been injured in the Israeli military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Some 95 Palestinians were killed and 350 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.


The ministry says thousands of other dead are most likely lost in the rubble of the enclave.


