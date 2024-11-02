Gaza war: 55 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo: AFP file

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday that at least 43,314 people have been killed in the year-long war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The toll includes 55 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,019 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: