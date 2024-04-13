UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Gaza war: 52 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Death toll rises to 33,686 with 76,309 wounded since the conflict began on October 7

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Palestinians look at smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11. Photo: AFP file
Palestinians look at smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment on the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 3:57 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 33,686 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 52 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,309 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.


ALSO READ:


More news from World