Gaza war: 5 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school, rescuers say

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

An Israeli air strike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City on Saturday, with Palestinian rescuers reporting five dead and the Israeli military saying it had targeted Hamas.

Thousands of Palestinians displaced by the war, now in its 12th month, have sought shelter in the Shuhada Al Zeitun school, said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency in the Gaza Strip.

It was the latest school building housing displaced Gazans to be hit by an Israeli air strike, resulting in "five martyrs, including two children and a woman", Bassal told AFP, adding that several other people were wounded.

AFP could not independently verify the toll.

Bassal said the bodies "were pulled from under the rubble after Israeli warplanes hit the Shuhada Al Zeitun school with two missiles".

The Israeli military said it carried out a "precise strike" on the school compound which "was used by Hamas terrorists".

Earlier on Saturday, the civil defence agency reported an Israeli air strike on a house elsewhere in Gaza City had killed at least 11 people, with more strikes overnight in other parts of the Hamas-run territory leaving at least 10 dead.

The Israeli military has targeted several schools-turned-shelters in recent months, accusing Hamas of using them to hide militants among the civilian population — a charge denied by the Palestinian group.