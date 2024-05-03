Gaza war: 26 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 4:48 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that at least 34,622 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The tally includes at least 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,867 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

ALSO READ: