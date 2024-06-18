E-Paper

Gaza war: 25 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

Death toll rises to 37,372 with 85,452 wounded since conflict began on October 7

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 4:37 PM

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 37,372 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,452 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

