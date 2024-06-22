Gaza war: 101 Palestinians killed, 169 injured in past 24 hours as death toll rises to 37,551

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 37,551 Palestinians and wounded 85,911 since Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
A total of 101 Palestinians have been killed and 169 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
The accident happened after the driver of the freight train disregarded a signal, said authorities
Russian authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by a popular online delivery service
Several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Crowds lining the streets waved and cheered as the carriage with the Princess of Wales went past
Kate says she is making good progress with treatment and is "blown away" by the thousands of kind messages from across the globe