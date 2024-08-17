Gaza records first case of polio; virus detected in 10-month-old child

The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
An unvaccinated 10-month-old child was diagnosed with polio in the southern Gaza city of Deir Al Balah — in what is considered the first case of the virus in the war-torn enclave, the Palestinian health officials announced.
Doctors suspected that the newborn exhibited symptoms identical to those of polio. Tests conducted in Amman confirmed that the newborn contracted a strain of vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV), the health ministry said in a statement published by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa).
In the same advisory, the ministry said a polio vaccination campaign will be carried out in the next few days targeting children under 10 years old.
Palestine has secured 1.2 million type 2 polio vaccine doses in coordination with the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and work is underway to secure 400,000 doses, it added.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for humanitarian pauses to make way for a polio vaccine campaign after the virus was detected in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Speaking at a Press conference in New York, Guterres appealed to all parties to provide concrete assurances of a humanitarian pause right away, reiterating that "the ultimate vaccine for polio is peace and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire".
"A polio pause is a must. It is impossible to conduct a polio vaccination campaign with war raging all over," he said.
The interim government replacing Hasina has invited UN investigators to probe the violent 'atrocities' that accompanied her ouster, which saw hundreds killed by security forces
A record 39 candidates have entered the fray to contest, none of them women, says Election Commission chairman Rathnayake
India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones
Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to support humanitarian access and cessation of hostilities, the statement said
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
The budget airline's cabin staff in the Western European country, a popular summer holiday destination, has announced a three-day strike