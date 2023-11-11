Gaza: 39 babies at risk of death as operations suspended in Al Shifa hospital due to fuel shortage

The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza
The spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said that operations in Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel.
"As a result, one newborn baby died inside the incubator, where there are 45 babies," Ashraf Al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza told Reuters.
The Palestinian health minister has said that 39 babies are at a risk of death in Al Shifa hospital after electricity was cut off and there was a lack of oxygen and medicine.
Israel's military, which residents said had has been attacking all night in and around Gaza City where the hospital is located, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside," Qidra said by telephone.
The Israeli military has said that Hamas militants who rampaged through southern Israel last month have placed command centres under Shifa hospital and others in Gaza, making them vulnerable to being considered military targets.
Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields and health officials say growing numbers of Israeli strikes on or near hospitals put at risk patients, medical staff and thousands of evacuees who have taken shelter in and near their buildings.
"The occupation forces are firing on people moving inside the complex, which is limiting our ability to move from one department to another. Some people tried to leave the hospital and they were fired at," Qidra said, adding that there was no electricity and no internet.
