Gaza hospitals say 14 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

A Palestinian reacts as he searches for casualties stranded under the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 16, 2024. — Reuters

Two hospitals in Gaza said that an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians killed at least 14 people on Thursday, while the Israeli military reported it had hit militants.

Ten bodies were brought to Kamal Adwan hospital and four to Al Awda hospital, the two medical facilities reported.

The people were killed in an Israeli strike on the Abu Hussein school, which has become a shelter, in northern Gaza's Jabalia, where Israel's military says it is engaged in a sweeping assault targeting Hamas militants.

"A horrific massacre, most of the injured and wounded are lying on the ground at Kamal Adwan Hospital, and their condition is critical," said Fares Afana, a senior official at the ambulance and emergency service in north Gaza.

"We are unable to manage these severe cases due to the shortage of medical supplies and specialised personnel, leading to an increase in the number of martyrs."

The Israeli military said it had conducted a "precise strike" targeting militants from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups who had assembled at the school compound.

"At the time of the strike, dozens of terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad organisations were present in the compound," the military said, giving names of 12 Palestinian men it said were militants who were involved in rocket attacks against Israeli territory.

Hamas later condemned the attack.