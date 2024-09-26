Gaza health ministry decries 'inhumane' treatment of dead bodies

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:40 PM

The health ministry in Gaza on Thursday accused the Israeli army of treating exhumed bodies in an inhumane manner, saying it deposited a container containing scores of dead Palestinians without proper documentation.

The Israeli army rejected the accusation, saying its policy was to treat the bodies of the deceased "with dignity and respect".

Israel has regularly taken dead bodies out of Gaza to determine whether they are hostages seized during Hamas's October 7 attack.

"The hostage identification process, conducted at a secure and alternative location, ensures optimal professional conditions and respect for the deceased," the army statement said.

"Bodies determined not be those of hostages are returned with dignity and respect."

However the Gaza health ministry said the Israeli army sent back a container on Wednesday containing 88 bodies "without any data or information that could help identify" them.

The ministry accused Israel of "exhuming graves and stealing bodies", saying it held Israel "fully responsible for the inhumane and unethical treatment of the bodies".

An AFP photographer saw a crowd gathered around the bodies on Thursday as they were unloaded from a truck, wrapped in blue tarp.