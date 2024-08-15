E-Paper

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 since war began on October 7

A total of 40 Palestinians have been killed and 107 wounded in the past 24 hours

By Reuters

Photo: AFP
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 2:34 PM

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 40,005 Palestinians and wounded 92,401 since Oct. 7, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 40 Palestinians have been killed and 107 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.


