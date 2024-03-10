Gaza death toll rises above 31,000 ahead of Ramadan; five months since Israeli attacks began

It is a naturally occurring climate pattern typically associated with increased heat worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday at least 31,045 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The latest toll includes 85 fatalities over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 72,654 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7 when Hamas militants attacked Israel.
The Supreme Court says states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots
Through the efforts of family and strangers, Omar was brought out of Gaza and to the United States, where he received treatment, including a prosthetic arm
Russian media publishes a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers discussed weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv
The Boeing 777 flight, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014
'Do you really think you can build a better world in this way? Do you really think you will achieve peace?'
Russian attack on a nine-storey building in Odesa kills at least five people, including a child, says Ukrainian minister
He had said at the beginning of this week that he expected a deal by Monday for a six-week halt in the fighting between Israel and Hamas