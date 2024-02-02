Gaza: Death toll crosses 27,000 since war with Israel began on Oct 7

Photo: AP

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 5:54 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 5:57 PM

The health ministry in Gaza said Friday at least 27,131 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

The latest toll includes 112 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, while another 66,287 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

