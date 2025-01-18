Gaza death toll climbs to nearly 47,000 on eve of ceasefire

Photo: AFP

Israel's military offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 46,899 Palestinians and injured 110,725 since October 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said in an update on Saturday.

23 Palestinians were killed and 83 were injured over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel's cabinet approved a deal with Hamas for a ceasefire and release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

Under the deal, the three-stage ceasefire starts with an initial six-week phase when hostages held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners detained by Israel.

Thirty-three of the 98 remaining Israeli hostages, including women, children, and men over 50, were due to be freed in this phase. Israel will release all Palestinian women and children under 19 in Israeli jails by the end of the first phase.

The war between Israeli forces and Hamas has razed much of heavily urbanised Gaza, and displaced most of the enclave's prewar population of 2.3 million several times, according to Gaza authorities.

If successful, the ceasefire could ease hostilities elsewhere in the Middle East, where the fighting has spread to include Iran and its proxies - Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq - as well as the occupied West Bank.