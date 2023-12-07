Gaza crisis: US resumes drone flights to aid hostage rescue

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 7 Dec 2023, 9:25 PM

The United States has resumed military drone flights over Gaza to aid in the search for hostages taken by the Palestinian group Hamas, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The flights had been paused during the truce between Israel and Hamas, which collapsed last week.

"In support of hostage recovery efforts, the U.S. has resumed unarmed UAV flights over Gaza, and we continue to provide advice and assistance to support our Israeli partner as they work on their hostage recovery efforts," Lisa Lawrence, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement, using an acronym for drones.

ALSO READ: